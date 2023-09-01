Massachusetts

Roof collapses, 2 firefighters injured battling large blaze at New Bedford bar

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. in the Tony's Bar and Cafe building on County Street

By Marc Fortier

New Bedford Fire

The roof has collapsed as firefighters battle a large blaze in the Tony's Bar and Cafe building in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday at 118-120 County St., with people reportedly still in the building, according to the New Bedford Fire Department. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the first and second floors when firefighters arrived at the scene. The mixed-use building includes Tony's Bar and Cafe on the first floor and and four apartments above.

Firefighters made entry through the second floor windows and were able to determine that all of the tenants had escaped the building prior to their arrival.

WJAR
Courtesy: WJAR
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fire department said the building suffered a partial collapse, and firefighters had to withdraw from the building and fight the fire from outside. The fire still hadn't been extinguished as of 10 a.m.

Two firefighters were taken to St. Luke's Hospital with minor injuries, the department said. None of the residents were hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts news

hopkinton 1 hour ago

2nd dog snatched by coyote in MetroWest in 2 days

MEDFORD 4 hours ago

Everett woman charged with intentionally crashing into motorcycle, dragging driver for 15 feet

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us