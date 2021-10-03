Roundup of Tom Brady-Related Signs From Patriots Fans at Gillette Stadium

Roundup of Tom Brady-related signs from Pats fans at Gillette Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sports fans across New England are getting ready for Tom Brady's long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots on Sunday night, and many of them brought signs to the game.

This Week 4 matchup represents Brady's first time playing in Foxboro since he left the Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020.

It's going to be an emotional night for all involved, especially when the Patriots honor Brady before the game (and during it, assuming he breaks the career passing yards record).

Here's a roundup of signs Patriots fans brought to tonight's game against Brady's Bucs.

USA TODAY Sports

The signs are already out in Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/KENdxszVuC — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 3, 2021