Route 1 north in Revere, Massachusetts, is shut down due to a gas line break, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers are diverting northbound traffic to Lynn Street in Malden and Salem Street in Revere.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Revere Fire Department, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and National Grid are currently at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.