Route 1 north near Lowell Street in Peabody, Massachusetts, is being shut down at Interstate 95 due to a serious 2-vehicle accident.

State police reported the accident around 2:20 p.m. and said there are serious injuries.

Northbound traffic on Route 1 is being diverted onto I-95.

A state police accident reconstruction unit is responding to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.