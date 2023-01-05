Two Dead After Wrong-Way Crash in Connecticut

Two people have died after a wrong-way head-on crash on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 12:48 a.m. and state police said one driver was heading south on Route 9 South, near the exit 18 entrance ramp, and the other vehicle was going the wrong way, heading north in the southbound lane, and hit the other-vehicle head-on.

State police said the vehicle that was heading south caught fire and the driver died at the scene. Police have not yet identified the person.

The vehicle that was heading north landed in the center median and the driver died at the scene, state police said.

State police have not released the person’s name because they are notifying family.

State police are investigating, and they ask anyone with information to call Trooper Michael Dean, at Troop H, at 860-534-1000.