Row 34 to Open New Location in Cambridge's Kendall Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning trio of restaurants that focus on seafood will be expanding to a fourth location.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

According to a press release, Row 34 is planning to open in the Kendall Square section of Cambridge this fall, moving into a space on Main Street next to the T station and across the street from the Marriott. The upcoming outlet of the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily, and will offer a variety of seafood (including oysters) along with an extensive beer list, and it will join existing locations in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood, Burlington, and Portsmouth, NH.

Row 34 has received accolades from such publications as Bon Appetit, GQ, and Boston Magazine over the years, including being named one of America's 25 best restaurants by GQ and one of the 50 best restaurants by Bon Appetit.

The address for the upcoming location of Row 34 in Kendall Square is 314 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.row34.com/