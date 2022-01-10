boston restaurant talk

Row 34 to Open New Location in Cambridge's Kendall Square

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Row 34

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning trio of restaurants that focus on seafood will be expanding to a fourth location.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

According to a press release, Row 34 is planning to open in the Kendall Square section of Cambridge this fall, moving into a space on Main Street next to the T station and across the street from the Marriott. The upcoming outlet of the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily, and will offer a variety of seafood (including oysters) along with an extensive beer list, and it will join existing locations in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood, Burlington, and Portsmouth, NH.

Row 34 has received accolades from such publications as Bon Appetit, GQ, and Boston Magazine over the years, including being named one of America's 25 best restaurants by GQ and one of the 50 best restaurants by Bon Appetit.

U.S. & World

Robert Durst 1 hour ago

Real Estate Scion Robert Durst Dies at 78 While Awaiting Trial for Wife's Murder

Bronx 9 hours ago

Mayor Revises Bronx Fire Death Toll to 17, Cautions Count Could Still Rise

The address for the upcoming location of Row 34 in Kendall Square is 314 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.row34.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talkcambridgefood & drinkRow 34
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us