Rudy Giuliani's mug shot released in Arizona ‘fake electors' case

Giuliani appeared for booking procedures in Phoenix on Monday after he was served notice of his indictment during a celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, last month honoring his 80th birthday.

By Zoë Richards and Alex Tabet | NBC News

Rudy Giuliani
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Local officials in Arizona released a mug shot of Rudy Giuliani on Monday in connection with his indictment on state charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office released the mug shot after Giuliani was served notice of his indictment during a celebration last month honoring his 80th birthday in Palm Beach, Florida. He has pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani was required to appear in person for booking procedures after his virtual arraignment on May 21. He also confirmed posting a $10,000 bond in cash.

A state grand jury in Arizona indicted Giuliani and other Trump aides in April in connection with an investigation into alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state in 2020, which resulted in charges of conspiracy, fraud and forgery.

Rudy Giuliani
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. (Courtesy Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

o-called fake electors who supported Trump in 2020 were also charged, along with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who has also pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix in an interview as he left Maricopa County Superior Court that he believed the case would be dismissed on constitutional grounds.

"This is a complete misuse of the criminal process to interfere with the 2024 election,” Giuliani said. 

Asked whether he had any regrets about his actions related to the election interference case, Giuliani said, “Oh, my goodness, no,” adding, “I’m very, very proud of it.” 

Ted Goodman, a spokesman for Giuliani, also defended him in a statement, calling the charges "outlandish" and saying Giuliani “will be fully vindicated.”

Trump is referred to as “Unindicted Coconspirator 1” in the indictment but does not face charges. Arizona was one of seven states where “alternate electors” signed paperwork falsely claiming Trump's victory over Biden.

Giuliani also faces charges related to efforts to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia, where he has also pleaded not guilty.

