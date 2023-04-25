It's no rumor: Rumer Willis is a mom!

The actress welcomed her first baby with musician Derek Richard Thomas during a home birth on April 18, the couple announced on Instagram along with the bundle of joy's name: Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

"You are pure magic," the duo captioned a photo of their baby girl on April 22. "You are more than we ever dreamed of."

The little one's arrival also means that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—who share Rumer, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29—have officially become grandparents.

When Willis announced her pregnancy back in December, Demi couldn't help but to share her excitement for a grandchild. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram, prompting her oldest daughter to reply in the comments section, "Love you mama."

And when Willis had an ultrasound appointment later that month, Demi was right by her side. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!!" the Charlie's Angel: Full Throttle alum captioned a family photo taken at the doctor's office. "Overjoyed for you, my sweet Willis. It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

In March, Demi teamed up with her younger daughters to organized a baby shower for Willis. The intimate gathering was attended by close friends and family, including Bruce and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, as well as their daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, per People.

In a March 21 Instagram post, Willis described the bash as "insanely magical."

As for Willis's sisters? They, too, have been waiting with anticipation for the family's newest addition. "I'm desperately excited," Scout told E! News at the Fashion Trust Awards on March 21. "Counting down the days."

In fact, the singer said becoming an aunt helped bring out her inner knitter. "I've already made a little hat," she added. "I did. I made a bonnet with bunny ears, that's very cute."

It may take a village, but this family's already got it under control.