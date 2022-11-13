Runners Battle the Weather to Compete in B.A.A. Half Marathon

The Boston Athletic Association Half Marathon is back with thousands of runners lacing up in person for the first time since 2019.

The 13.1 mile course starts and ends in Franklin Park. The race is sponsored by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy fund raising more than $8 million for cancer research in almost 20 years.

Conditions weren’t ideal but organizers said they are making sure runners are taking precautions.

Yet, despite the rainy weather, event records were set for the men and women's wheelchair divisions.