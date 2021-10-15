2 People Injured When Pipe Ruptures at Boston Steam Plant

Two people were injured when a steam pipe ruptured in a 9-story steam plant on Kneeland Street in Boston on Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m.

At approximately 9:45 Companies are working at 165 Kneeland St. A ruptured steam pipe in the 9 story steam plant. A 2nd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/nTTMqg9DEq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 15, 2021

Two people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Firefighters have been ordered to stay out of the building until the steam leak is isolated. The gas to the building has been shut off from the outside.

This is the second time in two weeks Boston fire has responded to the plant. Firefighters were called to the building on the evening of Oct. 4 for a fire that had spread to multiple floors.

At approximately 7:30 companies responded to a fire at 165

Kneeland St.. A second alarm was ordered when companies discovered fire on multiple floors in the 8 story steam plant building. pic.twitter.com/SoyF9Tv6Vn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2021

No further information was immediately available.