2 People Injured When Pipe Ruptures at Boston Steam Plant

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Two people were injured when a steam pipe ruptured in a 9-story steam plant on Kneeland Street in Boston on Friday morning.

Two people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Firefighters have been ordered to stay out of the building until the steam leak is isolated. The gas to the building has been shut off from the outside.

This is the second time in two weeks Boston fire has responded to the plant. Firefighters were called to the building on the evening of Oct. 4 for a fire that had spread to multiple floors.

No further information was immediately available.

