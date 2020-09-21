Russell Wilson Pays Tribute to Former Wisconsin Teammate James White After Patriots Loss

Russell Wilson shares touching postgame tribute to James White originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Long before Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl champion and one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, he was a college QB, first at NC State and then at Wisconsin, where he was teammates with now-Patriots running back James White.

And when the Seahawks quarterback learned that White's father Tyrone had died in a car crash in Florida Sunday, his former Badger teammate was on his mind. Wilson even took to Twitter less than an hour before kickoff to express his prayers for White.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

After the game, a 35-30 thriller where Wilson threw five touchdowns before the Seahawks held on thanks to a last-second goal-line stand on Cam Newton, Wilson's thoughts returned to White.

When NBC's Michele Tafoya talked to Wilson in a postgame interview, the Seattle quarterback didn't start by discussing his latest strong effort on the field; he expressed his heartfelt sympathy for his former teammate.

"My heart’s heavy, because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know, had a tough one losing his dad," Wilson told Tafoya. "My heart's been heavy all day thinking about him... James, I’m praying for you, man, if you can hear me."

You can see Wilson's full comments in the video below:

While Patriots teammates were emotional before, during, and after the game, Wilson was one of a number of NFL players on other teams to express their condolences for White.

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way... — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

Terribly saddened to hear such heartbreaking news @SweetFeet_White.



We’re all thinking about you tonight.



🙏🏼🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 21, 2020