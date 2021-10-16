Russia

Russian Filmmakers Head for Earth From Space Station

Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on Oct. 5 for a 12-day stint on the station to film segments of a movie titled “Challenge”

Roscosmos Space Agency via AP, File

A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has separated from the International Space Station and is heading for the Earth.

The separation took place on schedule at 0115 GMT Sunday with Oleg Novitskiy, Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko aboard for a descent of about 3 1/2 hours.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Actress Peresild and film director Shipenko rocketed to the space station on Oct. 5 for a 12-day stint on the station to film segments of a movie titled “Challenge,” in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to the space station to save a crew member who needs an urgent operation in orbit. Novitskiy, who spent more than six months aboard the space station, plays the ailing cosmonaut in the movie.

The space capsule is to land in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Seven astronauts remain aboard the space station: Russia's Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; Americans Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency; and Japan's Aki Hoshide.

space Oct 4

Russia Film Crew Set to Blast Off to Make 1st Movie in Space

Russia Oct 5

Russian Film Crew in Orbit to Make First Movie in Space

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russiaspace
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us