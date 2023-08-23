Russia

Russian mercenary chief who led revolt was in plane crash, state media says

Prigozhin was among the seven passengers aboard an Embraer business jet when it came down in the Tver region, the Tass state news agency reported

By Henry Austin | NBC News

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Razgruzka_Vagnera / Telegram via AFP - Getty Images

Russian state media reported on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group who led an aborted mutiny earlier this year, was listed as a passenger on a jet that crashed north of Moscow.

Prigozhin was among the seven passengers aboard an Embraer business jet that went down in the Tver region, the Federal Air Transport Agency told the Tass state news agency.

“According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, an investigation has been launched into the Embraer crash," RIA Novosti reported. “Among the passengers is the name and surname of Evgeny Prigozhin.”

Three pilots also died, Tass said, adding that the agency had launched an investigation into the crash.

