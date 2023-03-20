Sagamore Bridge Maintenance Work, Lane Closures Now Underway

Round-the-clock lane closures on the Sagamore Bridge began on Sunday, as repair work gets underway on the aging piece of infrastructure that serves as an important gateway to Cape Cod.

The lane closures are expected to last through May of 2023, as the Army Corps of Engineers works on the repairs.

Traffic will be reduced to a single 12-foot lane in each direction due to the road and bridge structural repairs. Police details will be on site while the work is being done.

Drivers have been advised that travel delays are likely during peak travel times.