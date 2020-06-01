Salons, Barber Shops, Casinos to Reopen Today

After being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, hair salons, barber shops and casinos in Connecticut will reopen today.

The hair salons and barber shops are required to follow sanitation and safety guidelines.

Sherry Bronson, the owner of Trey’s Barbershop in Southington, said sanitizing and disinfecting are things that they would do daily anyway. Because of the pandemic, they will just have to do more of it,

She said they had to separate stations to keep them six feet apart to maintain social distancing.

“Our waiting areas are closed, so our clienst are not allowed are not allowed to come in the barbershop and wait,” she said,

She is urging customers to wear a mask and to be on time. Anyone who does not feel well should call to reschedule and stay home.

Phase One of reopening the state began on May 20 and salons and barber shops were initially part of that plan, but the governor delayed the reopening after discussions with owners and stylists who wanted more time to make sure it is safe for them and their customers, he said.

Some salons protested that decision.

Around one hundred people gathered in New Haven Tuesday morning to protest the delay in reopening hair salons and barbershops.

Casinos Reopen

The state's two tribal casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, will also reopen today.

Foxwoods’ website says the experience will look and feel different.

They said temperature checks will be done with thermal cameras and anyone with a temperature of over 100.4 will not be allowed inside.

Anyone who is not feeling well or is in an “at-risk” category is asked to stay home.

Capacity will be limited to 25 percent, masks are required and guests are asked to remain six to 10 feet away from others.

Mohegan Sun said safety measures also include elevator buttons being cleaned and disinfected once an hour, escalator handrails being cleaned and disinfected once an hour and an additional 64 air handling systems with UVC emitters installed.

Plexiglass has been put up on the gaming floors and dice will also be sanitized.