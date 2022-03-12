San Jose-based eBay, a multinational e-commerce corporation, has temporarily suspended all transactions involving Russian addresses, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The decision comes as a result of service interruptions by payment vendors and shipping carriers.

"We stand with Ukraine and are taking a number of steps to support the Ukrainian people and our sellers in the region," a company statement read.

#BREAKING : eBay suspends all transactions with Russian addresses "as a result of service interruptions by payment vendors and major shopping carriers". eBay's headquarters are in San Jose. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Pul1MKIOnJ — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) March 12, 2022

EBay's actions will include waiving seller fees, protecting sellers from late shipment penalties and matching employee donations to organizations supporting Ukraine.

"As a result of service interruptions by payment vendors and major shipping carriers, we have temporarily suspended all transactions involving Russian addresses and transactions involving Ukraine addresses may experience delays," the company said.

"We will continue to evaluate and make necessary changes to our policies and service availability as this situation evolves and hope for a rapid, lasting, and diplomatic solution to this crisis."

According to the company, customers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can support Ukraine relief organizations through an on-site banner or their "Give at Checkout" option. A portion of these contributions will be matched by eBay.

In addition, eBay confirmed they've removed all Putin-related products "that are not clearly ant-Putin."

"We have a strict policy against items that promote or glorify hatred or violence to ensure our platform remains a safe, trusted and inclusive environment for our global community of sellers and buyers," a spokesperson said. "Consequently, merchandise that may indicate support of Vladimir Putin is prohibited on eBay. We will continue to allow historical or education related books and materials."