Saturday Storm Could Drop Half a Foot of Snow on Parts of New England

After a mild finish to our work week, our temperatures are now ready to dip into the 30s Friday night, with lows reaching the 20s up in the northern states and near the mid to upper 30s across the south.

The clouds have now started to roll in and make its statement that changes are coming. We’ll be having rain and snow over New England for most of our Saturday.

While our northern half of New England will watch accumulating snow in the ski and snowmobile communities, the low pressure system tracking near the South Shore will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain depending on location. Early morning brings a mix into Connecticut, becoming rain in the later afternoon. We’ll watch the system hugging the Berkshires and southwestern Vermont, with snow pushing closer east as time goes.

As AM guidance trickles in, becomes more clear where snow gradient is likely going to set up (quick ramp-up from mild/poorly accumulating snow to higher amounts)...so @TaniaLealTV and I have compressed ever so slightly north and west for the 11AM & enlarged 6-8" zone north. pic.twitter.com/48dWRN4Kn0 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) December 17, 2021

And while Worcester is expected to see some snow that might make it as far as Boston, temperatures increase through the later day, limiting the snow accumulation east of Interstate 495. We’ll find dangerous roads from 1 to 5 p.m., with sleet coming down into the south bringing slick conditions on untreated roads in the evening as temperatures drop and we watch more snow covered roads north as well.

Rain will follow the snow in the south, but total snowfall amounts might add up, from 2 to 4 inches in central and western Massachusetts before the sleet takes over in some areas. From 4 to 6 inches may be seen in northern Massachusetts and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, with plowable 6 to 8 inches in higher elevations.

We’ll be drying up by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures remaining in the 30s and a mostly cool week overall. We’re watching a disturbance area that might bring the chance for some flurries in the north for the holidays in our exclusive 10-Day Forecast.