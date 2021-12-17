Bruins

Saturday's Bruins-Canadiens Game Postponed by NHL Amid COVID Outbreak

A make-up date for the game has yet to be established

By Staff and wire reports

The NHL has postponed Saturday's Bruins-Canadiens game in Montreal amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. The Canadiens are scheduled to resume their regular-season schedule on Monday at the New York Islanders.

The Canadiens beat the Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night in an empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Quebec public health officials had asked the Canadiens to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus. The Canadiens agreed to the provincial government’s request, making the game the first at Bell Centre without spectators since Game 4 of the 2021 North Division semifinal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 25.

Saturday's game would have been the Bruins’ first visit to Montreal since Nov. 26, 2019. The Bruins had seven players on COVID-19 protocol before their 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, including stars Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchard.

