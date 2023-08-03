Massachusetts

Savannah Bananas make Mass. boy's baseball dream come true

Some of Mark Lane's new teammates met with him to sign his contract and join the minor league baseball team

By Irvin Rodriguez

WSAV

A boy from Massachusetts will have his wish granted by the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

Mark Lane, a 10-year-old from Mansfield who goes by "Swaggy," has a rare neurological disorder that causes hundreds of seizures a day, according to NBC affiliate WSAV.

He has been a fan of the popular South Carolina minor league baseball team since he saw some of their viral videos on TikTok and will now be their special guest for Thursday night's game, as a part of the team, thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Some of his new teammates met with him to sign his contract.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We’ve heard a lot about Swaggy and his dance moves – can’t wait to see him,” player Noah Bridges said to WSAV

Swaggy says he is ready for Thursday's game at 7 p.m. and even has a dance planned if he hits a home run.

More on the Make-a-Wish Foundation

Make-a-Wish Foundation Jun 24

Tree, sweet tree: Grafton boy granted unforgettable wish

Michael Jordan Feb 15

Michael Jordan Makes $10 Million Donation to Make-A-Wish for 60th Birthday

Business Sep 27, 2022

John Cena Sets a ‘Herculean' Record With 650 Wishes Granted Through Make-A-Wish Foundation

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSouth CarolinaMansfieldseizuresminor league baseball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us