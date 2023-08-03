Savannah Bananas make Mass. boy's baseball dream come true

A boy from Massachusetts will have his wish granted by the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

Mark Lane, a 10-year-old from Mansfield who goes by "Swaggy," has a rare neurological disorder that causes hundreds of seizures a day, according to NBC affiliate WSAV.

He has been a fan of the popular South Carolina minor league baseball team since he saw some of their viral videos on TikTok and will now be their special guest for Thursday night's game, as a part of the team, thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Some of his new teammates met with him to sign his contract.

"We’ve heard a lot about Swaggy and his dance moves – can’t wait to see him,” player Noah Bridges said to WSAV

Swaggy says he is ready for Thursday's game at 7 p.m. and even has a dance planned if he hits a home run.