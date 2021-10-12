holiday shopping

Save the Dates: FedEx, UPS and Postal Service Release Holiday Shipping Deadlines

If you want packages and even holiday cards to arrive in time, you're going to want to send them early

The US postal service, FedEx and UPS have all released their deadlines for packages and holiday cards to arrive by December 25 and the theme is all the same: send them early.

With supply chain issues already causing issues and complications for holiday shopping and the postal service intentionally delaying delivery times as part of a restructuring plan, the usual shipping rush may be more complex than usual.

Below, the major deadlines for each of the services:

US Postal Service

  • December 15: USPS retail ground service
  • December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
  • December 17: First-class packages
  • December 18: Priority Mail
  • December 23: Priority Mail Express

For more, including international and military mail deadlines, see the full list here.

UPS

  • December 21: 3-Day Select
  • December 22: 2nd Day Air services
  • December 23: Next-day Air services
  • For ground shipping, UPS says to check the website for a quote

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

FedEx

  • December 9: Ground & Freight economy
  • December 15: Ground & Home delivery
  • December 21: Express Saver
  • December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM
  • December 23: Overnight services
  • December 24: Same-day services

For more options, see the full FedEx list here.

Dates may vary for Alaska and Hawaii in all cases. Visit each site for guidelines.

