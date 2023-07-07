recipes

Savory Grilled Watermelon Miso ‘Steak' Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6x Watermelon “Steaks”, sliced 1 ½”x 3”x 5”
  • 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 TBS soy sauce
  • 1 tsp miso paste
  • Kosher Salt and Freshly Cracked Pepper
  • Balsamic glaze
  • Dukkah

PREPARATION 

  1. Place the watermelon “steaks” on a rack over a baking sheet  in the refrigerator over night, uncovered. 
  2. To prepare day of, preheat the grill on high for 20 minutes.
  3. Remove the watermelon from the fridge and blot with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.  
  4. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, garlic, soy sauce, and miso. Add salt and pepper to taste. 
  5. Using a basting brush, rub the marinade over all 6 sides for the watermelon steak. 
  6. Grill on high over direct flame, about 4 minutes per side or until the watermelon exterior has caramelized and beautiful grill marks are visible.
  7. Off the heat, dress with balsamic glaze and a pinch of Dukkah spice blend or sesame seeds.
