Savory Sausage & Grapes Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1-2 lbs Sausage, Sweet Italian or Bratwurst are always nice (I used a Chicken & Rosemary Sausage from Pig Rock that was delicious)

3 TBS butter

2 medium onions, sliced ¼” (I used 1 red and 1 yellow because that’s what was in my pantry

1 fennel bulb, quartered and cored and thinly sliced vertically (the fennel is optional but adds great flavor and texture)

1 sprig of fresh thyme

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

5 cups+ fresh seedless grapes, I used a mix of red and green

⅓ cup red wine suitable for drinking, Chianti is nice and a great pairing to sip on with the final dish

2 TBS balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt/cracked pepper, to taste

1 tsp fennel seed

PREPARATION:

Preheat your oven to 425*. Parboil your sausage in a medium pot for 8-10 minutes. Drain and set aside. In a large pan (stove top friendly and oven safe), on the stovetop over medium-high heat, melt the butter and saute the onion and fennel for 3-4 minutes until some nice caramelization begins to form and they are slightly tender. Add the thyme and rosemary sprig to the pan plus grapes and parboiled sausage. Gently toss the mixture around with a spatula. And simmer on the stovetop for about 2 minutes. Deglaze the pan with red wine and balsamic vinegar. Add a pinch or two of kosher salt and cracked pepper along with the fennel seed. Place the entire pan in the hot oven and roast for about 20 minutes, tossing halfway through, until grapes are cooked through but not yet withered and the sausage has nice color. Serve on top of Mascarpone Polenta and a chunk of crusty baguette.

Anna's bringing us the best of both world by perfectly combining wine country and her Italian heritage with this Sausage and Grapes dish.