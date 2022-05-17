Scallop Fisherman Spots Orca Off Cape Cod

A scallop fisherman had an unusual sighting Sunday while out fishing off Cape Cod.

Asher Molyneaux told Boston.com he was about 25 miles southeast of Chatham when he spotted the Orca. He posted photos of the massive sea mammal on social media and they quickly went viral.

“I was a little confused, I had just had a wicked good sleep, and was just getting my whereabouts again when all of a sudden, there was an Orca,” he told Boston.com.

New England Fishmongers was among those to share Molyneaux's photos on social media.

"Spotted by Skipper Asher... an orca whale off Cpae Cod! Not something you see every day while out scalloping..."

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and MA Sharks also shared video of the encounter shot by Maine resident Jerry Leeman.

"Killer whale apex predator of the sea," Leeman wrote on Facebook. "Just awesome total bad @$$. Following along with us checking us out."