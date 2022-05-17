orca

Scallop Fisherman Spots Orca Off Cape Cod

Asher Molyneaux said he was about 25 miles southeast of Chatham when he spotted the massive sea mammal

By Marc Fortier

6-2-17 Orca sighting 13
FILE PHOTO/Tim Hammond at Harbor Breeze Cruises

A scallop fisherman had an unusual sighting Sunday while out fishing off Cape Cod.

Asher Molyneaux told Boston.com he was about 25 miles southeast of Chatham when he spotted the Orca. He posted photos of the massive sea mammal on social media and they quickly went viral.

“I was a little confused, I had just had a wicked good sleep, and was just getting my whereabouts again when all of a sudden, there was an Orca,” he told Boston.com.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

New England Fishmongers was among those to share Molyneaux's photos on social media.

"Spotted by Skipper Asher... an orca whale off Cpae Cod! Not something you see every day while out scalloping..."

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy and MA Sharks also shared video of the encounter shot by Maine resident Jerry Leeman.

"Killer whale apex predator of the sea," Leeman wrote on Facebook. "Just awesome total bad @$$. Following along with us checking us out."

More Massachusetts news

unclaimed money 11 hours ago

Mass. Has $3.4B in Unclaimed Money. These People Want to Help Give It Back

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Mass. Reports 10,789 New COVID Cases Over the Weekend

This article tagged under:

orcaMassachusettsCape Cod
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us