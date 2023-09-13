Tornado likely touched down in Killingly, CT

A strong thunderstorm may have briefly produced a tornado in an area of Killingly Wednesday evening.

Radar indicated rotation in a strong cell over Killingly around 4:05 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning.

There are some reports of tree damage in Killingly near Westcott Road, according to state police.

Trees came down along Ledge Road as well, according to Killingly fire officials.

It looks like a tornado did touch down in Killingly around 4:05 this afternoon with a weak tornado debris signature. pic.twitter.com/UWEa9rkLFw — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) September 13, 2023

The cell then moved into Rhode Island.

Storms with heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning moved through the state throughout the day.

In Farmington, Meadow Road was closed between Main Street (or Route 10) and Red Oak Hill Road.

Johnson Avenue in Farmington was closed between Hyde Road and Northwest Drive in Plainville.

Farmington police said barricades and signs were placed on major roadways that were closed due to flooding and warned drivers not to pass them.

Regional School District 12 dismissed students early on Wednesday because of the heavy rain.

New Britain also dismissed students early at Pulaski and Slade middle schools. Slade School has seen flooding issues in the past, and the rain came down so hard Wednesday, that water made it into a mechanical room at Pulaski School, according to Superintendent Tony Gasper.

In Danbury, five cars were stuck in flood water in four different areas of the city and eight people needed to be rescued.

A Holiday Inn Express had some water on the first floor and the hotel owner said they sustained minor damage to the lobby, breakfast area and the pool.

In Roxbury, Route 317 was closed at Bacon Road because of flooding.

Waterbury also had flooding. Police posted that several vehicles got stuck in flooded roads and Thomaston Avenue is impassable at Homer Street, Watertown Avenue is impassable at Robbins Street and Route 73 is impassable at East Aurora Street.

Storms moving across the state have caused flooding in several cities and towns across the state.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and much less humid.

Fringe impacts from Hurricane Lee will bring wind and a few showers to Connecticut on Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.