Actress Annie Murphy paid a visit to Cheers in Boston's Beacon Hill -- and everyone was glad she came.

The restaurant last week shared a photo on Instagram of the "Schitt's Creek" star posing with a staff member, saying the actress had stopped by earlier in the week.

According to the Boston Globe, Murphy is in Massachusetts to film an upcoming AMC series titled “Kevin Can F*** Himself."

The Cheers location in Fanuiel Hall -- a replica of the bar in the hit sitcom "Cheers" -- recently closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Beacon Hill location, originally known as the Bull & Finch Pub, remains open.