Boston

School Bus Catches Fire in Mattapan

There were no students on board at the time, and no injuries were reported

By Claudia Chiappa and Katie Brace

A school bus destroyed by fire
Mark Garfinkel

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a school bus Wednesday morning in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood. 

The bus caught fire in the area of 1613 Blue Hill Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No students were on board at the time of the fire, and the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle as soon as he saw smoke, a Boston Public Schools representative said.

Witnesses said they were stunned to see the bus burning.

"All of a sudden I saw a bunch of smoke," said Lisa Thomas. "I started taking pictures. The flames started underneath."

Boston fire officials had no additional information, confirming only that no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported.

Boston Public Schools said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Nearly 45,000 Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported in Mass. Since July

coronavirus Oct 12

Over 800 Boston City Workers Suspended Without Pay Under Vaccine Mandate

This article tagged under:

Bostonfirebreaking newsboston public schoolsMattapan
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us