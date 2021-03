Emergency officials are at the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a truck in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported around 8 a.m. on Avalon Way, according to Shrewsbury fire officials.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

On scene of a school bus accident on Rt 20 in Shrewsbury. No word on injuries at this time. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/e0KaUWaPtJ — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) March 23, 2021

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed that the school bus appeared to have sustained serious front end damage.

No further details were immediately available.