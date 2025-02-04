Sweden

Five people shot at a school in Sweden

Police have urged the public to stay away from the district of Västhaga, where the school is located, with students being accommodated in other schools.

By Astha Rajvanshi | NBC News

KICKI NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

Five people have been shot at a school in the city of Örebro in central Sweden, Swedish police said on Tuesday.

“The charges are currently attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offense,” the police said, without specifying who exactly had been charged.

A major operation is underway after shots were fired around 12:33 p.m. local time (6:33 a.m. ET), police said in a press release, adding that the extent of the injuries is unclear.

A spokesperson for local rescue services told Reuters that ambulances, rescue services and police are currently onsite.

Police have urged the public to stay away from the district of Västhaga, where the school is located, with students being accommodated in other schools nearby for security purposes.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

