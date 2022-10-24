Schools Locked Down, College Cancels Classes After Worcester Shooting

Schools were placed in lockdown and a local college canceled classes for the day after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Worcester police said they responded to a report of a gunshot in the 400 block of Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Shortly after the initial call, police said schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown has since been lifted.

"At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public," Worcester police said on Facebook.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Quinsigamond Community College, which is located nearby on West Boylston Street, announced on its website that it has canceled classes for the day as a result of the shooting. The college will remain open for "services only," they said.