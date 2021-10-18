Ahead of what's expected to be a busy holiday travel season amid the pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is raising concerns because of the number of Transportation Security Administration agents who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Democratic leader on Sunday called on the TSA to develop a contingency plan and increase its vaccination rate before the Nov. 22 deadline when all federal employees are expected to be fully vaccinated.

"Late last week the TSA hinted at a potential real travel mess as Thanksgiving approaches. And that's because they reported that 40% of their workforce remain unvaccinated from Covid-19," Sen. Schumer said.

"We can't have people worried about the holiday season travel. We have to assure them that it's going to be smooth," he added.

The nation’s leading infectious disease doctor said Sunday that Americans eager to spend the holidays with loved ones can do so safely, if those eligible for the vaccine have gotten the shot.

"I believe strongly that, particularly in the vaccinated people, if you’re vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated, those who are eligible — that is obviously very young children are not yet eligible — that you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy Halloween, trick-or-treating and certainly Thanksgiving with your family and Christmas with your family," Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s "This Week" on Sunday.

President Joe Biden issued remarks Thursday about the administration’s coronavirus response and vaccination program.

Fauci was largely encouraged by the downward trend of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths across the nation and suggested that vaccinated individuals could have a normal holiday season with others who have received the shot. But he said that those who have not been vaccinated should continue to avoid gatherings and should wear a mask.