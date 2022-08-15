Scorching Heat Waves ‘Brutal' for Mass. Tree Farms, Apple Growers

Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer.

The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third of the business. But a continually escalating drought in Massachusetts and days of scorching heat leave young Christmas trees at Hopestill Farm in danger of dying.

