Scottie Scheffler is Worth Millions But Still Drives a 2012 Yukon His Dad Gave Him

Texas native Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 golf player in the world and he's worth millions. Forbes magazine says Scheffler set a record for prize money at almost $13.2 million, but all that money hasn't gone to his head.

While he could be driving any car or many cars, his preferred mode of transportation is a 10-year-old vehicle his dad gave him in college.

That's right -- the same 2012 GMC Yukon he drove around the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.

#FedExCup No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is a simple man.



He still drives the same car he drove in college 😅 pic.twitter.com/HU4gd34GpR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 9, 2022

Scheffler was asked about the vehicle situation before the FedEx St. Jude Championship and Wednesday morning on TODAY, Carson Daly took a moment to ask him about it.

"I still drive it, thanks for mentioning it," Scheffler said with a smile.

Daly asked if he'll consider buying a new car if he brings home $18 million from the PGA Tour Championship this weekend.

"Maybe. You know, I like my car, I just don't really have any maintenance issues with it," he said. "If I buy something new it could struggle, so I don't ever drive it more than 5 minutes from my house."

NBC's Mike Tirico went on to point out Scheffler may have turned the discussion into another lucrative endorsement deal. We will have to see.

You can watch the PGA Tour Championship on NBC Saturday and Sunday.