Oklahoma

Scuba diver finds live tear gas grenade while exploring Oklahoma lake

The diver found the grenade in the Marietta Landing area of Lake Murray

By Max Molski

Love County Sheriff Office

A scuba diver stumbled upon a live tear gas grenade at the bottom of a lake in Oklahoma on Thursday.

The diver called deputies saying he had found a bomb or smoke grenade in the water at Lake Murray near Marietta, Okla. Deputies from the Love County Sheriff Office and an officer with the Lighthorse Police Department arrived at the scene and confirmed that the device was a live CS gas grenade, according to the Love County Sheriff Office Facebook post.

The sheriff office said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was able to date the grenade back to the early 2000s and will detonate it at a later date.

“This is a great example of a citizen locating something they knew to be dangerous and contacting [authorities] so that it could be disposed of properly,” the sheriff office said in its post.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A photo from the sheriff office shows that the device was labeled “M7A3 Riot CS.”

"The M7A3 is a CS-filled burning-type grenade,” a U.S. military document on grenades and pyrotechnic signals dated August 2021 said. “The choking agent is designed to control counterinsurgencies and for other tactical missions. It is a riot-control grenade that may also be used to simulate casualties during training."

It is not clear how the device ended up in the water.

U.S. & World

FBI 28 mins ago

Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who was convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison

news 44 mins ago

Hundreds of journalists strike, demand changes at Gannett newspapers

The sheriff office recommends those who encounter a similar device to call authorities to assist in disposing of it safely.

This article tagged under:

Oklahoma
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us