Sculptured Sand 2023 to open in New Hampshire

Before the Ice Castles go up in North Woodstock, New Hampshire, you can enjoy the Sculptured Sand fall event.

You can find larger-than-life sand sculptures along an autumn forest during Sculptured Sand 2023.

"Journey into a dark forest where imagination takes shape in the form of breathtaking sand sculptures beautifully set amidst nature's autumn canvas." says the event website about their "Tales of the Dark Forest" exhibition.

You can enjoy the fall foliage with your family and the work of world renowned sand sculptors as you stroll through the woods.

