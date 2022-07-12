seabrook

‘False Alarm': Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Siren Inadvertently Activated, Officials Say

Beaches in the area were evacuated, but police said there is no emergency

By Marc Fortier

The siren at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire was inadvertently activated Tuesday morning, officials said, but there is no emergency.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that there was an "inadvertent alert" of the Seabrook emergency alarms.

"There is NO Emergency," they said.

Hampton police, Hampton fire and rescue and Salisbury, Massachusetts, police confirmed that account on Twitter.

New Hampshire State Police also confirmed that it was a false alarm. They said sirens reportedly went off at Hampton Beach and other beaches in Hampton, Rye and Seabrook telling people to evacuate.

Seabrook police said they are in communication with Seabrook Station about the sirens being activated. "We are being told that there is NO EMERGENCY but we are continuing to investigate," they said.

The New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said they had no information available but expect to release details shortly.

