‘False Alarm': Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Siren Inadvertently Activated, Officials Say

The siren at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire was inadvertently activated Tuesday morning, officials said, but there is no emergency.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook that there was an "inadvertent alert" of the Seabrook emergency alarms.

"There is NO Emergency," they said.

Hampton police, Hampton fire and rescue and Salisbury, Massachusetts, police confirmed that account on Twitter.

****THERE IS NO EMERGENCY AT THE SEABROOK POWER PLANT. ****



There have been reports of an emergency at the power plant with messages to evacuate the beach. These messages are not accurate and there is no threat to the public.



*** More information will follow *** — Hampton Police (@HamptonNHPD) July 12, 2022

The Seabrook Station Alert was inadvertent. There is NO emergency. — Hampton Fire/Rescue (@HamptonNHFD) July 12, 2022

There is no emergency at the Seabrook Nuclear Plant. It was a false alarm. @SeabrookNHPD is handling. — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) July 12, 2022

New Hampshire State Police also confirmed that it was a false alarm. They said sirens reportedly went off at Hampton Beach and other beaches in Hampton, Rye and Seabrook telling people to evacuate.

Seabrook police said they are in communication with Seabrook Station about the sirens being activated. "We are being told that there is NO EMERGENCY but we are continuing to investigate," they said.

The New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said they had no information available but expect to release details shortly.