Sean "Diddy" Combs issued an apology Sunday after footage was released that appeared to show him beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016, matching the description of an alleged incident she detailed in a now-settled lawsuit.

Combs, who is the subject of a federal investigation and numerous civil lawsuits, released a video statement on his Instagram page in which he said his "behavior on that video is inexcusable," NBC News reported.

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f---ed up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses," Combs said. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now."

He said that after that incident, he "got into going to therapy and rehab."

"I’m so sorry," Combs said. "But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Cassie, 37, whose name is Casandra Ventura, alleged in a federal lawsuit in November that Combs raped and physically abused her, including by punching, beating, kicking and stomping her over the course of their relationship. Her suit included details of being assaulted by Combs in a hotel, which appeared to be supported by the video released by CNN on Friday.

Combs had previously denied the allegations by his former partner, calling them sickening. He also said that the settlement, which was announced one day after the suit was filed, was in "no way" an admission of wrongdoing.

According to CNN, the video was captured in a hotel hallway in March 2016 and offers multiple angles of the incident, which begins when a woman in a hooded sweatshirt walks to the elevator with a bag in her hands. It then shows a man, identified by CNN as Combs, running down the hall in a towel with no shirt on.

He walks up behind a woman near an elevator and then grabs her and throws her to the ground. The man then appears to kick her twice. He then begins dragging the woman by her sweatshirt while she is on the ground.

Moments later, he sits in a chair before he appears to pick up an object and throw it. The video footage does not have audio.

Douglas Wigdor, an attorney for Cassie, said Friday the video “has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Saturday that it was aware of the “disturbing and difficult to watch” video. Because the incident is outside of the statute of limitations for assault, the prosecutor said it "would be unable to charge" anyone in connection to the video.

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs," the statement said.

Combs is, however, the subject of a federal inquiry and had his properties in California and Florida raided in March by agents with Homeland Security Investigations. The agents executed search warrants from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and seized the music mogul’s phones in Miami before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas.

Since Cassie came forward with her claims against Combs last year, the rapper has been hit with five lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and engaging in other criminal activity.

Combs has denied all of the allegations and has filed paperwork in court seeking to dismiss a Jane Doe lawsuit and partially dismiss another woman's suit.

One of his attorneys, Aaron Dyer, also released a statement following the federal raids in March stating that Combs was innocent. He described the raid as an ambush, saying there’s been a rush to judgment based on “meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” Dyer said.

