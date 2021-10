Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport has partnered with Tailwind Air, a seaplane operator, for transportation to its hotel from New York City.

Tailwind will shuttle travelers from New York’s East 23rd Street Skyport and Boston Harbor. The flight takes 75 minutes and is preceded by a 10-minute check-in process.

