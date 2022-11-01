Seaport Social Opens in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant and bar by the Boston waterfront that has been in the works for four years has very quietly debuted.

According to a source, Seaport Social opened to the public yesterday in the Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue within the Park Lane Seaport residential complex. The website for the dining and drinking spot does not give any indication of its opening, so this may be a soft opening for now, and no menu has been posted as of yet, so keep checking back for updates.

Plans for Seaport Social were first announced back in December of 2018, with the original manager listed being Jennifer Glover, though a recent hearing notice shows that the new manager is Adrian Fuentes, who we have been told used to work at the Hard Rock Cafe.

The address for Seaport Social is 225 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA, 02210. Its website is at http://seaportsocial.com/

