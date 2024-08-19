1 person found dead, 1 missing after being swept away during flooding in Oxford, Conn.

One person was found dead and one person is missing after they were swept away during flooding on Route 67 in Oxford on Sunday, according to town officials.

Emergency crews were searching for the two people near Little River. According to the town, their car stalled, they tried to get out and were swept away in the floodwater.

Due to the weather conditions, emergency crews had to stop the search on Sunday evening.

One person has been found dead, First Selectman George Temple said. The person's identity has not been released. The search continues for the second person.

Town officials said there are also reports that another person did not come home on Sunday night.

There are several abandoned cars on streets in town. First responders are working to go through all of those abandoned vehicles.

The town believes at least six bridges in town have been washed out. It's unclear how long it will take to repair them. Town buildings have also been closed.

Radar estimates more than a foot of rain fell in just several hours.