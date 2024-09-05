Search continues for two boaters missing since crash off Connecticut Monday night

The search has resumed on Thursday morning for two men who have been missing since a boat crash in Long Island Sound off Old Saybrook on Monday night.

Nine friends were returning after spending Labor Day on Block Island when the 31-foot motorboat they were in hit a jetty around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police.

Christopher Hallahan, 34, of Westbrook, was found dead in the vessel, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that he drowned and ruled his death an accident.

Six other people who were on the boat were taken to the hospital and one of them is in critical condition, Connecticut Environmental Police Captain Keith Williams said Tuesday morning.

Officials believe that person was driving the boat, but they have not confirmed that. Another of the six people was released from the hospital and two men are still missing.

The capsized boat was recovered from the river around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Several agencies, including police and fire crews from several nearby towns, the State Police Dive Unit, and a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard station on Cape Cod have been involved in the search for the missing men.

That search was suspended at sunset Wednesday before resuming on Thursday morning.

Officials have not identified the missing men but said the people who were on the boat have ties to the local community.

On Labor Day weekend in 2023, four people were hurt in a similar crash. A few weeks earlier, another boat hit the jetty at the mouth of the river and a man was hospitalized.