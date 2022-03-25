Bradley Airport

Search on For Owner of Stuffed Eeyore Toy Left at Bradley Airport

Connecticut Airport Authority

Workers at Bradley International Airport are on a mission to reunite a lost stuffed animal with its rightful owner.

The airport tweeted a photo Thursday of a stuffed Disney Eeyore toy that had been found outside the terminal.

"While we love having him visit us, we'd love it even more to reunite him with his owner," the tweet said. "…it appears he missed his flight!"

Airport workers are hoping someone recognizes the lost toy and they asked the public to help them with finding whoever it belongs to.

