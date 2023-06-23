Search resumes for for man who fell out of canoe in western Mass.

Police are resuming their search Friday for a man who fell out of a canoe and never resurfaced in western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

State police said Friday morning that they are resuming search operations at Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield for a man who fell out of a canoe late Wednesday night. The specific body of water being searched is Pequot Pond.

The missing person is a young adult male from East Longmeadow. His name has not been released.

The man was in a canoe with two other people in a pond at the park when it capsized around 6 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. The two other people in the canoe returned to shore, but the third never resurfaced.

One of the men who made it to shore was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

The search team is deploying marine assets, divers and a remotely operated vehicle, state police said.

Westfield police and fire, state police dive teams and Massachusetts Environmental Police are all participating in the search.