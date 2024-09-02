1 dead, search suspended for 2 people missing after boating accident in Old Saybrook

A search will resume in the morning for two people who were involved in a boating accident in Old Saybrook Monday night.

A motorboat carrying nine people struck a jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River around 9:15 p.m., according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police.

Rescue crews found the boat half submerged and significantly damaged.

One man was dead and six people were taken to the hospital, according to DEEP. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Two people were still missing as of 1 a.m.

A search was being conducted by multiple agencies, including police and fire crews from several nearby towns, the State Police Dive Unit, and a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard station on Cape Cod.

The search was suspended overnight and will resume in the morning, according to DEEP.