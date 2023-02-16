One Person in Custody After Search in Connecticut

Meriden police said one person is in custody after local and state police launched a search for a driver who left the scene of a crash on Interstate 691 Thursday morning and there is no danger to the public.

Police said an officer who was on Gravel Street in Meriden saw a badly damaged vehicle around 8 a.m. and dispatchers were receiving calls around the same time about a driver leaving the scene of a crash on Interstate 691, near Broad Street.

Police said the vehicle the officer who saw a vehicle matching the description went to find it and the vehicle was located empty in the area of Liberty Street and Sunset Avenue.

As the search was underway, police asked people to avoid the area.

Police said state police are investigating the crash on I-691.