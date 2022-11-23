recipes

Seared Filet Mignon Sliders with Basil Pecorino Aioli Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

·  2 lbs Filet Mignon

·  Kosher salt and cracked pepper

·  2 TBS lemon juice and zest

·  ½ cup pecorino cheese, freshly grated

·  1 TBS dijon mustard

·  ¾ cup fresh basil leaves

·  1 clove garlic, minced

·  1 ½ cups good mayonnaise

·  2 cups arugula or watercress

·  Slider buns

PREPARATION:

2. Season filet mignon with salt and pepper and sear on all sides until the internal temperature reaches 120-125*.

3. Remove from heat and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing across the grain into ½” slices.

4. Meanwhile, in a food processor combine lemon juice, zest, pecorino, dijon, basil, & garlic. Puree until smooth.  Add mayonnaise and combine until well blended. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.

5. To serve, lightly toast slider buns and smother them with basil pecorino aioli on both sides.  Lay a generous stack of sliced filets followed by crisp arugula or watercress.

