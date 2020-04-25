Second Conn. Inmate Dies of COVID-19

The Department of Correction announced the second death of an inmate Saturday after contracting the coronavirus.

According to a DOC statement, the fifty-seven-year-old offender showed symptoms on April 15, 2020.

The inmate was transferred to the facility quarantine unit for testing.

"While moving, the offender’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital for further treatment," said DOC officials. "The hospital confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after admission."

Officials went on to say that hospital personnel was in communication with the individuals’s family and was able to coordinate a phone call with the offender before he passed away.

The first inmate death was announced last Monday.