coronavirus

Second Conn. Inmate Dies of COVID-19

90467981
Getty Images

The Department of Correction announced the second death of an inmate Saturday after contracting the coronavirus.

According to a DOC statement, the fifty-seven-year-old offender showed symptoms on April 15, 2020.

The inmate was transferred to the facility quarantine unit for testing.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic Apr 24

US Virus Updates: Confirmed Cases Top 900k; USNS Comfort Departs NYC

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Surpasses 200,000

"While moving, the offender’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital for further treatment," said DOC officials. "The hospital confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after admission."

Officials went on to say that hospital personnel was in communication with the individuals’s family and was able to coordinate a phone call with the offender before he passed away.

The first inmate death was announced last Monday.

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus outbreakDepartment of Corrections
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us