Second Mass Vaccination Drive at NH Motor Speedway This Weekend

Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that a second mass vaccination drive will be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend.

The mass vaccination event will be held on Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28. It will not be open to walk-in appointments. Appointments remain available for eligible residents to schedule on the state's new Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface (VINI) website.

The state held its first mass vaccination drive at the speedway earlier this month.

"Just a few weeks after hosting our first mass vaccination site and just days after opening Phase 2B, New Hampshire is moving full speed ahead with our second mass vaccination site," Sununu said in a statement. "This weekend is yet another opportunity for the State of New Hampshire as we continue to get doses into arms as quickly as the federal government delivers them."

The state said it hopes to vaccinate 8,000 individuals at this speedway this weekend.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days. Appointments remain available for eligible individuals to schedule at vaccines.nh.gov or through their VINI account. Residents can also call 211 to schedule an appointment.

Those with later appointments can also reschedule for an appointment at the speedway in their VINI account. Those who don't live close to the speedway can still select the location for an appointment, but may need to expand their mile radius when looking for nearby appointments.

Only individuals who have a confirmed appointment with the state will be able to receive the vaccine. Those without a confirmed appointment should not show up at the speedway this weekend.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway opened its doors this weekend to provide residents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

New Hampshire is now in Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout, with teachers, school workers and child care providers being vaccinated through regional public health networks working in partnership with school officials as well as state-run sites.

New Hampshire residents aged 50 to 64 fall into Phase 2B of the state's vaccination rollout. Registration for that group opened Monday, but appointments won't begin until March 25.

As of Monday, 22% of the state's population had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with 12% fully vaccinated, officials said. Coronavirus metrics like the test positivity rate are holding steady.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.