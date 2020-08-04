Second Person Dies After Shooting in Manchester, Conn. Commuter Lot

A second person has died days after a shooting in a commuter lot in Manchester killed a woman.

State police said troopers responded to a commuter lot off of Buckland Street in Manchester around 2 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a shooting.

Troopers said it was determined that there were two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

According to authorities, one of the people who was shot was later identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks, of Massachusetts. She was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police said the other person who was shot, identified as 24-year-old Gregory Scott, of Massachusetts, also died from wounds sustained during the shooting.

The Major Crime Squad is investigating the incident. Investigators said approximately 100 to 200 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting and could have seen the incident.

Detectives said the suspect vehicle has been described as a dark grey pick-up truck with dark rims. It is possibly a 2013 to 2016 model.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Troop H at (860) 534-1000. All information will remain confidential.