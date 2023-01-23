Security Officer for New Haven, Conn. Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police

A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested.

Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.

Graybrown told the officers that a neighbor called him and said two children were inside his car, so he went outside and yelled at the children.

They both who ran off and police said Graybrown chased them.

One ran across the park toward Howard Avenue.

The other jumped a fence into the backyard of a house on 6th Street and Graybrown told the teen to stop running, because he had nowhere to go, according to police.

The teen then reached into his pocket and turned toward Graybrown, who believed the teen had a weapon, and Graybrown took out his gun and fired one round at him, police said.

The teen was not struck by gunfire and put his hands up, surrendering to Graybrown, police said.

When Graybrown searched the teen, he found a baby monitor that had been in his car, according to police.

Police said officers found the back driver-side window of Graybrown’s vehicle was broken and the steering column was damaged.

Graybrown had a valid pistol permit, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment in the second Degree.

Police issued a summons charging the teen with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the second degree.