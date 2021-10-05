New York Post

See How New York Post Trolled Boston Before Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game

By Nick Goss

New York Post trolls Boston with hilarious opinion piece before Red Sox-Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The best rivalry in sports is arguably the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, and another chapter will be written Tuesday night at Fenway Park when these teams meet in the American League Wild Card Game.

The winner advances to the American League Division Series to play the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays, beginning Thursday night with Game 1.

U.S. & World

Facebook 16 hours ago

Whistleblower Says Facebook's Algorithms Prioritize Profits Over Safety

Larry Nassar 2 hours ago

DOJ Reviewing Decision Not to Prosecute Agents in Nassar Case

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry has lost a bit of its intensity in recent years, but this Wild Card showdown is bringing back some of that energy.

Tomase: Red Sox-Yankees tale of the tape couldn't be more even

The New York Post did its best to spark some fireworks between the two cities with an opinion piece titled, "Boston sucks — and these are all the reasons why." The byline is "All New Yorkers."

The Post lists over 30 reasons, some of which are actually kind of funny while others are just stupid.

Interestingly enough, they left out the fact that the Red Sox have won more World Series titles (four) than the Yankees (two) this century. If you include the four major sports -- NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL -- Boston has 12 championships since 2000, with each of its four teams winning at least one. New York has just four titles over that same span -- two each for the Yankees and New York Giants. 

It's alright, Boston will be just fine, here with our world-class hospitals, elite universities and all the other benefits of living in the nation's greatest sports city.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New York Postred soxNew York Yankeeswild card game
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us