See How New York Post Trolled Boston Before Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game

New York Post trolls Boston with hilarious opinion piece before Red Sox-Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The best rivalry in sports is arguably the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, and another chapter will be written Tuesday night at Fenway Park when these teams meet in the American League Wild Card Game.

The winner advances to the American League Division Series to play the AL East champion Tampa Bay Rays, beginning Thursday night with Game 1.

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry has lost a bit of its intensity in recent years, but this Wild Card showdown is bringing back some of that energy.

The New York Post did its best to spark some fireworks between the two cities with an opinion piece titled, "Boston sucks — and these are all the reasons why." The byline is "All New Yorkers."

Today's cover: Boston sucks — and these are all the reasons why https://t.co/bQZ268kObT



Shop our 'Boston Sucks' t-shirt here: https://t.co/QIk0hTxsEH pic.twitter.com/NFyECa05yj — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 5, 2021

The Post lists over 30 reasons, some of which are actually kind of funny while others are just stupid.

Interestingly enough, they left out the fact that the Red Sox have won more World Series titles (four) than the Yankees (two) this century. If you include the four major sports -- NBA, MLB, NFL and NHL -- Boston has 12 championships since 2000, with each of its four teams winning at least one. New York has just four titles over that same span -- two each for the Yankees and New York Giants.

It's alright, Boston will be just fine, here with our world-class hospitals, elite universities and all the other benefits of living in the nation's greatest sports city.